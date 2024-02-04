Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday that five members of the PKK terrorist organization were "neutralized" in northern Iraq.

"As a result of our decisive operations, five PKK terrorists identified in the Hakurk and Claw-Lock regions in northern Iraq were neutralized by our Turkish Armed Forces," the ministry said on X, referring to Türkiye's Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.

"We are determined and resolute to eradicate terrorism at its source," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.