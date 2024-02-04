2 PKK terror members surrender in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists fled from shelters in northern Iraq and surrendered at the Turkish border post in Habur, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of the determined operations by Turkish soldiers, two PKK terrorists who had escaped from shelter areas in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," the ministry said on X.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.