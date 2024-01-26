Turkish army 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

At least five PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"Our operations will continue resolutely until there is not a single terrorist left in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













