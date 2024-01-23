3 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Three PKK terrorists who fled from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered at the Turkish border post in Habur, said Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"As a result of determined operations by the Turkish Armed Forces, three PKK terrorists who had fled from shelters in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur," the ministry said on X.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.