Türkiye captures Kazakh citizen wanted by Interpol

Türkiye apprehended on Saturday a Kazakh national in Izmir on the Aegean coast city who was wanted by Interpol for some major crimes.

The Kazakh was arrested in a joint intelligence-based operation led by Izmir's Public Prosecutor Office, as well as teams from anti-crime agencies.

The Kazakh was wanted on charges of being a member of an "international organized crime syndicate," "facilitating gambling activities on his place," and "corruption," the Public Prosecutor Office said in a statement.

Teams raided two locations and apprehended the Kazakh national, who was in "disguise" and involved in various criminal activities in the region as well.

Arrangements are being made to deport the Kazakh back to his home country, where he is wanted for a variety of crimes.














