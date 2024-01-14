Turkish intel destroys 23 PKK/YPG targets in Syria

Turkish intelligence forces eliminated 23 PKK/YPG targets in Syria, according to information from security sources on Sunday.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) focused its efforts on strategic targets held by the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to media.

These targets included energy/infrastructure and so-called military and intelligence facilities, including ammunition depots and high-ranking terrorists.

The 23 targets included five critical infrastructure sites used for terror purposes by the PKK/YPG, three checkpoints, eight so-called military facilities, two ammunition depots, two logistics depots, and two technical vehicle depots.

This followed a recent terrorist attack on Turkish security forces in northern Iraq on Friday.

Following the killing of nine Turkish soldiers on Friday in a terror attack in northern Iraq, security forces began to crack down on PKK terrorists.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. The group also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.