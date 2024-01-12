Turkish soldier killed in terror attack in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed in an attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

"A heroic comrade-in-arms, Sergeant Private Samet ASLAN, was martyred and another fellow soldier was injured in the Operation Claw-Lock zone during a harassment and infiltration attempt by members of the separatist terrorist organization on Jan. 11, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the wounded soldier was promptly transferred to a hospital for treatment.

It said that anti-terror operations in the region are ongoing.

"In this incident that has plunged us into deep sorrow and grief, we extend our condolences to the grieving family of our dear martyr who lost his life. May Allah grant him mercy. We also express our heartfelt condolences and patience to the Turkish Armed Forces and our noble nation. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured personnel," the statement added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.