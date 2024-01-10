Türkiye 'neutralizes' 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northwestern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"We continue to strongly respond to the attack attempts of PKK/YPG terrorists who aim to disrupt the peace and security environment," the ministry said on X.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.