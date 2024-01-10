Turkish army 'neutralized' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

The Turkish army "neutralized" two PKK terror members in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, it said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.