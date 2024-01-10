Turkish army 'neutralized' 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
Published January 10,2024
The Turkish army "neutralized" two PKK terror members in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, it said.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.