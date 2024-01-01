TURKISH INTELLIGENCE ARRESTS DAESH/ISIS RINGLEADER AL JUNDI IN SYRIAS ALEPPO

News Anti-terror fight Turkish intelligence arrests Daesh/ISIS ringleader al Jundi in Syria's Aleppo

In Aleppo, Syria, Turkish intelligence captured Abdullah al Jundi, one of the ring leaders of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization and the mastermind behind attacks on Turkish soldiers during Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch campaigns.

Terrorist El Jundi was captured alive during an operation conducted by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and local security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army in the area of the Euphrates Shield Operation.



El Jundi confessed that Daesh [ISIS] was preparing to launch attacks against Turkish security forces in the Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch Operation areas.



El Jundi shared information that the members of the terrorist organization Daesh [ISIS] occasionally conducted reconnaissance activities in this context, and he provided details about the members of the organization who were ready to carry out attacks.



The operation resulted in the disclosure of Daesh's [ISIS] action plans, disruption of the organization's activities, and the seizure of numerous digital materials belonging to the organization.



In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.



The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.