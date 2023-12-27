59 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in Iraq and northern Syria, says Turkish national defense minister

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 59 PKK terrorists in Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish borders, the country's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Wednesday.

"We carried out air operations on 71 targets in northern Iraq and Syria, resulting in the neutralizing of 59 terrorists through operations, clashes, and other means," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"As we have always stated, our fight against terrorism will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," Guler said.

Since a PKK terrorist attack last Friday killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye would pay "whatever the cost" to prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria, both areas along Türkiye's borders.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













