Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" a so-called leader of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.

The intelligence carried out a targeted operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah to neutralize Mehmet Sefa Akman, codenamed Bahoz Zagros, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

The terrorist, who was preparing for an armed attack against Türkiye and was under surveillance by Turkish intelligence, was neutralized in a pinpoint operation.

Akman, who joined the PKK terror group in 2005, had been the so-called leader of the terror organization in Sulaymaniyah.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed that Türkiye will not allow terror barons in the region to stop the country from its path, and the fight against terrorism will continue.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







