Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish intelligence "neutralized" a so-called leader of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, security sources said on Monday.

The intelligence carried out a targeted operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah to neutralize Erdinç Bolcal, codenamed Ali Xebat.

Bolcal was responsible for providing ideological and military training to terrorists for attacks against security forces, and was preparing for an operation in Kirkuk.

The terrorist, under surveillance by Turkish intelligence, was neutralized in a pinpoint operation along with other PKK terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed Türkiye would pay "whatever the cost" to prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.