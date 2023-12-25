26 more PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria, Iraq, says Turkish National Defense Ministry

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 26 more PKK terrorists in northern Syria and Iraq, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"According to preliminary findings, at least 26 terrorists were neutralized in airstrikes targeting terrorist elements in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria on December 23, 2023," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Sunday, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said in a statement posted by his ministry on X that the number of terrorists "neutralized" following the terror attacks in the Claw-Lock region of northern Iraq has risen to 30.

Since the PKK terrorist attack on Friday, which killed 12 soldiers, Turkish airstrikes have destroyed dozens of terror targets in northern Iraq and Syria, and with the latest anti-terror action, a total of 56 terrorists have been "neutralized."

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye would pay "whatever the cost" to prevent the emergence of a "terrorist structure" in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye. It also has a Syrian branch, known as the YPG.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











