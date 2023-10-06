Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 2 terrorists in eastern Türkiye

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two "separatist terrorists" during a counter-terrorism operation in eastern Türkiye's Agri province, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

"As part of the operation, a close-quarters armed confrontation between our brave commandos and terrorists resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists, along with their weapons," Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X.

He added that their sole aim is to persistently and continuously pursue the fight until the last terrorist is "neutralized."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.









