Turkish forces neutralize 6 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Members of the terror group were taken down in the Hakurk region along with the Operation Claw-Lock zone near the Turkish border, the ministry said in a statement.

"Wherever the terrorist is, our aim is there," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April, 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.