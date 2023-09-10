7 more YPG/PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted after they opened harassing fire on Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones in northwestern Syria, the ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Separately a PKK/YPG terrorist who entered Türkiye illegally was arrested in southeastern Şanlıurfa's Birecik district.

It was determined the terrorist received armed training, was active in the PKK/YPG in the Aynularab region of Syria, and was wanted for being a member of a terrorist organization.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.



