Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 terrorists in southeastern Türkiye

Security forces "neutralized" five terrorists who were plotting a bomb attack in Türkiye's southeastern Diyarbakır province, the Turkish interior minister said on Friday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists, who acted as couriers for a terrorist group, were preparing a bomb attack, Ali Yerlikaya said on X, formerly Twitter.

In a raid, security forces seized explosive materials, a rocket launcher head and multimeter, and weapons, he added.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the PKK terror group has been known to be active in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.















