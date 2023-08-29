5 more PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria - ministry

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said: "Two PKK/YPG terrorists, who were preparing an attack on the Euphrates Shield zone in northwestern Syria, were neutralized in a successful operation."

Later, the security forces "neutralized" three more PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield region, the ministry said in a separate statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the UK, US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.