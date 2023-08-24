Turkish specialist soldier martyred in harassing gunfire by terrorists

In a statement from the Turkish Ministry, it was reported that in the Claw-Lock Operation area, Specialist Soldier was critically injured and taken to the hospital due to harassing gunfire opened by members of the separatist terrorist organization against the elements who were on their way from the base area to ensure road security.

Despite all the interventions performed at the hospital, Specialist Soldier [Name] couldn't be saved and was martyred, as stated in the announcement, "In this incident that deeply saddens and grieves us, we extend our condolences and patience to the grieving family of our noble martyr and to the Turkish Armed Forces and the esteemed nation. May Allah bless the soul of our martyr."