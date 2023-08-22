YPG/PKK terrorists reportedly continue to abduct children, dissents

The YPG/PKK terror group continues to abduct minors from 13-15 years old in regions they occupy in Syria, according to the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS).

"Our people have left the region due to their living conditions, the security situation and these abductions, and they continue to do so," Salih Jamil, ENKS representative in Erbil, told Anadolu.

He said the terrorists are forcibly recruiting which has forced thousands of residents to seek refuge in Iraq's northern Kurdish region, Türkiye and Europe.

"Families are unable to return to their homes out of fear that their children might be kidnapped. In international law, this constitutes a war crime," he said.

The terror group also kidnaps members of ENKS, he said, criticizing the silence of the international community toward the practice.

"They closed and obstructed the venue where we last held our congress. We had to conduct it secretly in homes. While we are a legal and legitimate organization, they operate outside the law and are illegitimate. ENKS represents Syrian Kurds in the eyes of the international public, and 144 countries recognize us," he said.

Jamil said the terror group prevents residents from returning to their homes. "At present, our people are still leaving the region due to their living conditions, security concerns, and the ongoing kidnappings," he said.