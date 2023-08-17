BLOODY-MINDED PKK TARGETS EUROPEAN YOUTH IN RECRUITMENT DRIVE | PKKS EUROPEAN RECRUITMENT NETWORK UNDER SCRUTINY

A PKK terrorist who provided testimony to investigation units in Istanbul has unveiled intricate details about the organization's inner workings. He revealed that the group is grappling with personnel shortages and is actively seeking recruits from Europe.



The informant also indicated that UAVs and SİHAs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Armed Drones) are causing anxiety within the organization. Additionally, the confessor claimed that the PKK is in search of advanced equipment such as signal jammers and missile systems, and has been receiving specialized support from Western sources.



The PKK, a terrorist organization, has faced mounting pressure due to successful counter-terrorism operations. In the ongoing terror investigation in Istanbul, a terrorist named Y.D. came forward with revelations. He disclosed that the organization is encountering difficulties in recruiting personnel for the YPS, a subsidiary of the PKK.



In light of this challenge, the organization has reportedly devised new strategies by turning to European countries. As per the informant's account, the organization sends unidentified terrorists to three-month training camps in Northern Iraq and Syria. Subsequently, these trained members are dispatched to Europe, where YPS units comprised of four individuals are established.



The organization has been known to host events, masquerading as cultural gatherings, in European nations, using these occasions to attempt recruitment and propaganda efforts.



The informant revealed that UAVs and SİHAs pose a significant threat to the organization. Expressing the desire to develop signal jamming and missile systems to counter the PKK's armed drone operations, the informant noted that engineers and specialized personnel from the USA and European countries are purportedly collaborating with the organization for this purpose.







