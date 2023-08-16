TÜRKIYES RESILIENCE:DECADES-LONG BATTLE AGAINST PKK NEARS END

Türkiye has spent 39 years in its fight against the terrorist organization PKK. The bloodthirsty group has been responsible for many attacks.

However, in recent years, successful operations conducted domestically and across borders have pushed the terrorist organization to the brink of extinction.

The increased security and peaceful environment in the Eastern and Southeastern regions are also leading to an improvement in the welfare of the local population.

PKK terrorists have taken numerous lives by setting ambushes and attacking villages. They have also displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes and land.

The bloodthirsty PKK terrorist organization initiated its attacks on August 15, 1984. In attacks in Siirt's Eruh and Hakkari's Şemdinli districts, Corporal Süleyman Aydın was martyred, 9 soldiers, and 3 civilians were wounded.

Türkiye's fight against the PKK terrorist organization has continued for 39 years.

Supported secretly or openly by some countries, the PKK terror organization inflicted dark years upon the people of Eastern and Southeastern regions. Until the late 1990s, villagers couldn't even venture to their own pastures.

THE TERRORIST ORGANIZATION'S BREATH HAS BEEN CUT OFF

In recent years, the intensified fight against terror has weakened the bloodthirsty group.

Strategies to dry up the sources of terrorism, advancements in defense industry, and reducing external dependency have been effective in this fight. Through successful domestic and cross-border operations, the PKK terrorist organization has been pushed to the brink of extinction.

Comprehensive operations have cleared the border areas and prevented infiltration by terrorists. The number of terrorists inside the country has fallen below 100.

OVER 70,000 TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED

Since 1984, over 70,000 PKK terrorists have been neutralized.

During the 39 years of struggle, nearly 15,000 martyrs were given, and more than 30,000 people were wounded and became veterans.

The economic loss caused by the PKK terrorist organization to Türkiye is estimated at around 2 trillion dollars.

TOURISM IN MOUNTAINS ASSOCIATED WITH TERRORISM

The region, freed from terrorism, has breathed a sigh of relief with new investments. People who migrated due to terrorism have started to return to their villages. Pastures have regained their former joy.

In the mountains that were once the hideouts of terrorists, winter and nature tourism have begun.