MIT operation thwarts terrorist activities: Sidar Serhat neutralized

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has determined that the terrorist known as Sidar Serhat, whose real name is Celal Birdal, was responsible for numerous attacks against security forces during his activities in the Zap and Hakurk areas in northern Iraq.

He was found to be directly involved in some of the attacks and had also directed other terrorist groups for certain actions.

Birdal, who was closely monitored by field agents, was discovered to have encouraged some members of the organization to go to Türkiye for carrying out attacks.

Taking action based on this information, MİT conducted an operation that resulted in the neutralization of Birdal and other accompanying members of the organization after an intense pursuit.

Celal Birdal, with the code name Sidar Serhat, was responsible for the so-called press and archive affairs of the terrorist organization PKK. He continued his terrorist activities in Syria and Iraq. He received training in heavy weapons in the Hakurk area in Iraq and took on the role of being in charge of logistical activities in the Zap area in Iraq.

He participated in attacks against our security forces in the Zap and Hakurk areas in northern Iraq. He was appointed as the so-called team leader in the Here region of the Gara area in Iraq. Lastly, he held the position of being responsible for the press and archive affairs of the so-called HPG (People's Defense Forces).