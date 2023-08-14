Turkish forces 'neutralize' 3 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were getting prepared to attack the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Peace Spring zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.