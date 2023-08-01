Turkish forces apprehend Daesh suspect

Turkish forces on Tuesday captured a suspect affiliated with the Daesh terrorist organization, security sources said.

The suspect was nabbed during a counter-terrorism operation in the Eregli district of the central province of Konya, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect was produced in court which remanded him in custody.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





