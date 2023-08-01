Ex-first-class police chief wanted for 7 years captured

Ankara Provincial Police Department's Organized Crime Unit, a special team established to capture FETÖ's fugitive members, tracked down former first-class police chief Arif Oktay Eser, who had been on the run for 7 years on charges of terrorist organization membership and was constantly changing his appearance and address to hide. After a long-term surveillance, the team obtained information that Eser was planning to flee abroad using a fake passport and identity provided by the organization.

Eser, who had been dismissed from his profession, was apprehended in a well-coordinated operation.

During the search on Eser's person and residence, 2 fake IDs and passports, 1 US dollar which is known as a symbol of FETÖ, a substantial amount of foreign currency, numerous mobile phones, a laptop, and various documents were seized.

It was reported that Arif Oktay Eser was calm during the arrest and made statements to the police officers such as "You're wasting your time, we'll be back."

The suspect will be taken to the courthouse after the necessary procedures at the Organized Crime Unit.