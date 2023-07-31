Police in southern Türkiye conduct operations against 19 people with suspected links to PKK

Police in the southern Turkish city of Mersin conducted dawn operations Monday to apprehend 19 suspected members of an organized crime group involved in drug trafficking and providing support to the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

Police lauched an investigation into an organized crime group believed to be linked to the PKK/KCK.

Within this framework, it was determined that the suspects' income came from drug trafficking and they had resorted to various methods to conceal the flow of money.

It was also determined that the 19 suspects were attempting to recruit members for the PKK/KCK using this method.

Simultaneous operations were carried out for the apprehension of the suspects.

Approximately 350 police officers participated in the operations, which were initiated at dawn and supported by drones.

Special operations police took security measures at the entrances of the streets where the raids were conducted, carrying long-barreled weapons.

Police continue their efforts to apprehend the suspects and conduct searches at the addresses.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.





