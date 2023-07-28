Turkish forces 'neutralized' PKK terrorist in eastern Türkiye

A PKK terrorist wanted for four different attacks has been "neutralized" in eastern Türkiye, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Friday.

Guven Ozcan, also known by his code name Redur Siser, was neutralized with his armament by the Turkish forces in Bitlis province, the ministry said in a press release.

"The struggle will continue until terrorism comes to an end," the ministry said.

The terrorist, who was wanted on the gray list, was also responsible for killing 10 Turkish soldiers during four different attacks.

Türkiye's wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and gray.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.