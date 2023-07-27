892 terrorists neutralized since the new year

The Press and Public Relations Advisor of the Ministry of National Defense, Naval Colonel, stated that the' fight against terrorism continued with increased intensity and tempo, aiming toat its source with a proactive approach.

Aktürk provided information about the number of terrorists neutralized in operations, saying, "Since January 1, including the northern regions of Iraq and Syria, a total of 892 terrorists, 44 of them in the past week, have been neutralized in the Counter-Terrorism Operation area. Since July 24, 2015, a total of 38,235 terrorists have been neutralized."

He also emphasized the ongoing efforts to combat illegal border crossings, stating, "Thanks to additional and effective measures taken at our borders, 193 individuals attempting to cross the border illegally were apprehended in the past week. Among them, 20 were terrorists, including 15 FETÖ members, while 2,900 individuals were prevented from crossing the border."

Aktürk highlighted that during the year, a total of 4,258 individuals were caught attempting illegal border crossings, including 216 FETÖ members and 326 terrorists. Additionally, 128,812 individuals were prevented from crossing the border.

In operations carried out since the beginning of the year, a total of 4,492 kilograms of drugs, 1,051 drug pills, and 23 various weapons were also seized, according to Aktürk. He reassured that the capabilities and resources of border units would continue to be improved to ensure border security, in coordination with relevant ministries and public institutions.