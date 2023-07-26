Female terrorist preparing for attack in Mardin neutralized

It was determined that the house where the terrorist was hiding belonged to the former co-mayor of the Democratic Regions Party in Nusaybin district, B.A.

During the search at the residence, 2 silencers, 2 handguns, 2 hand grenades, 4 loaded handgun magazines, 20 bullets, and organizational documents were seized.

Upon examining the documents, numerous records related to reconnaissance work targeting public institutions and personnel in Nusaybin were found.

It was determined that the terrorist had gone to Nusaybin for a violent attack.









