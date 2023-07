A PKK terrorist who escaped the organization in Syria, surrendered to Turkish forces in Şanlıurfa province, southeastern Türkiye, sources said on Monday.

The terrorist, after undergoing a health check, was sent for interrogation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.