8 FETÖ members captured at the border

The security forces are continuing their intense inspections at the border.

In a statement from the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye, it was reported that 9 individuals attempting to illegally cross from Turkey to Greece were apprehended.

During the investigations, it was determined that 8 of those captured were members of the FETÖ (Fetullahist Terrorist Organization).

In Edirne, 23 terrorist organization members were caught at the border in the first-degree military restricted zone over the past week during controls conducted by the Edirne Gendarmerie Command and the 54th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

Among the suspects, one was wanted for PKK membership, while 22 others were wanted for being members of the FETÖ.

The interrogation of the suspects by the gendarmarie is ongoing.