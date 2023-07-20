35 terrorists neutralized in 1 week

In a press briefing held at the Ministry of National Defense, Press and Public Relations Advisor Navy Colonel Zeki Aktürk stated that the Turkish Armed Forces would continue their fight against all kinds of threats and dangers, particularly targeting PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETÖ, and ISIS.

Emphasizing the determination in the ongoing operations against terrorist organizations, Aktürk said, "With the strategy of eliminating terrorism at its source, 35 terrorists have been neutralized in the past week, including Northern Iraq and Syria. Thus, the total number of neutralized terrorists has reached 848 this year and 38,191 since July 24, 2015."

Aktürk mentioned that the number of terrorists neutralized in Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq had reached 573. Within the scope of the operation, a total of 1,291 weapons and 556,498 pieces of ammunition of various calibers had been seized, 2,103 mines/improvised explosive devices had been destroyed, and 597 caves and shelters had been rendered unusable.

During the past week, 189 people attempting to cross the borders through illegal means were apprehended, Aktürk noted, and shared the following information:

"Out of these people, 27 were terrorists, including 20 FETÖ members. 2,866 other individuals have been prevented from crossing the border illegally. In 2023, a total of 4,065 individuals attempting to cross our borders through illegal means were apprehended. Among them, 306 were terrorists, including 201 FETÖ members. 125,822 individuals were prevented from crossing the border illegally. Additionally, during the operations conducted in the past week, 7 kilograms of narcotics and 361 various narcotic pills were seized. Since January 1, operations have resulted in the seizure of 2,369 kilograms of narcotics, 1,051 various narcotic pills, and 23 various weapons."

"Our neigbor Greece..."

Aktürk emphasized that efforts to achieve stability in Syria, would ensure the safe return of Syrians to a normal environment, and that they would continue our efforts towards achieving normalization.

Aktürk stated, "Since the beginning of this year, 79 harassments and attacks have been carried out by terrorist organizations in our operational zones, with 3 of them occurring in the past week. Thanks to the immediate response of our heroic commandos, 631 terrorists have been neutralized, 27 of them in the past week."

He highlighted that Türkiye would adhere to the agreements made in the northern regions of Syria and expressed the expectation that the counterparts would do the same. He also mentioned that ongoing efforts towards establishing permanent peace in the region would include dialogues, contacts, and coordination.

Aktürk asserted that the Turkish Armed Forces would continue to protect Türkiye's and the TRNC' rights and interests unwaveringly in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions. He further stated, "We continue our mutual efforts with our neighbor Greece to maintain and enhance the positive atmosphere that emerged after the earthquake."

Regarding Cyprus, Aktürk emphasized the belief in a solution based on two sovereign, equal, and independent states. He reaffirmed that Türkiye, as a guarantor state based on international agreements and international law, would continue to be the guarantor of peace, tranquility, and security in Cyprus.

Aktürk also celebrated the 49th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and the Peace and Freedom Day of the TRNC.

"Grain shipments to 45 countries across three continents."

We continue to closely monitor the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on global security," Aktürk stated. "To prevent further destruction, tears, and drama, and to achieve a ceasefire and lasting peace, we are ready to take an effective and facilitating role and provide all kinds of support to alleviate the humanitarian crisis."

Regarding the halted Grain Initiative by Russia, Aktürk explained that in the past year, more than 33 million tons of grain and food products were successfully delivered to countries in need and global markets using over a thousand ships. He mentioned that the initiative, with the agreement of the parties involved, was extended on November 19, 2022, March 18, and May 18, 2023, and had continued successfully in three periods, shipping grain from Ukrainian ports to 45 countries across three continents.

"The continuation of the Grain Initiative is of great importance to the entire world," Aktürk continued. "The agreement, established through joint efforts, has played a vital role in addressing the global food crisis. However, as it is known, on July 17, the Russian Federation announced that the Grain Initiative Agreement would not be extended and has been halted. While contributing significantly to the stabilization of global food prices, we hope that this initiative, which has demonstrated that all crises can be resolved through goodwill and dialogue, will continue. Our contacts with the United Nations, the Russian Federation, and Ukrainian officials regarding the extension of the Grain Initiative, which expired on July 17 and was halted by the Russian Federation, are ongoing in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. The Republic of Türkiye, under the leadership of our President, will continue to do its part in ensuring peace and providing humanitarian aid in the region, just as it has done so far."

The cost of compulsory military service exemption

Aktürk, the Press and Public Relations Advisor to the Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye, mentioned that the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23) would take place in Istanbul from July 25th to 28th, 2023. He stated that IDEF'23 was expected to have the participation of around 1,500 domestic and foreign companies, along with nearly 200 delegations from numerous countries and international organizations, including 96 high-level delegations.

He also recalled that the reserve force established by the Turkish Armed Forces had been providing continuous support to firefighting efforts in the regions affected by forest fires in Muğla, Kahramanmaraş, Osmaniye, Adana, Hatay, and Çanakkale. Within this framework, last week, Turkish Armed Forces have contributed to firefighting operations in various regions with four aircraft and 25 helicopters. So far, 502 missions have been conducted by helicopters and aircraft to fight the fires.

Aktürk further mentioned that the cost of compulsory military service exemption had been fixed according to the increase rate of the civil servant wage coefficient. As per the "Financial and Social Rights" directive published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, the cost of compulsory military service exemption has been set at 122,351 Turkish liras. Applications for compulsory military service exemption have started on July 17, 2023.

Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul

Regarding the allegations that "outdated technology and inexperienced workers" caused the fires and explosions at the facilities owned by MKE Corporation in recent times, National Defense sources emphasized that the administrative and judicial processes related to the incidents were ongoing, and the matter was being thoroughly investigated. The sources once again conveyed their condolences to those who lost their lives in the incidents and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Regarding the claim that the United States reinforced its troops in Syria and conducted new military shipments, the sources stated that they would closely monitor the situation and, as of now, had not made such a determination.

Regarding the reopening of the "Grain Initiative" halted by Russia, the sources responded, "We favor the continuation of this agreement in its current form by the four parties. We are continuing our efforts and initiatives in this regard. As long as the initiatives continue, we will ensure that the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul remains operational with sufficient personnel."

Regarding the status of Russian personnel at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, the sources replied, "The Russian personnel have left the Centre."

When asked about the possibility of any alternative, the sources stated, "As mentioned by our President, we are in favor of the continuation of the initiative, which has been deemed highly beneficial by the international community. For this reason, we continue our efforts with all parties involved."