PKK/YPG terror group kidnaps 1 more child in northern Syria

The terrorist organization PKK/YPG kidnapped yet another child in the Sheikh Maqsood district, in northern Aleppo province of Syria.

"The terror group kidnapped 13-year-old H.N.A. in Sheikh Maqsood, in Aleppo," Redor al-Ahmed, spokesman for the opposition Kurdish group "Independent Kurdish Order", told Anadolu on Friday.

"The terrorist organization prevents kidnapped children from communicating with their families," the spokesman added.

PKK/YPG terrorists kidnapped six children from their high school final exams in Al-Hasakah city center, seven from Qamishli district, and four from Manbij district of Aleppo on July 4-5.

The terrorist organization continues to use children as fighters despite an agreement with the UN to release them.

The PKK/YPG recruited more than 1,200 children in 2022, according to a UN report.

"I am extremely concerned about the use of children as soldiers by the PKK," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last month.

"I implore them to end the use of children as soldiers and to release all children in their ranks," he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.