PKK terrorist attack kills 2 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said infantrymen Hasan Tas and Furkan Gunergok were transferred to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds after being hit by harassing fire.

The attack took place in the zone of Operation Claw-Lightning, launched by Türkiye in 2021 to root out PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.