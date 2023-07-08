Turkish military 'neutralizes' PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

In a cross-border operation in northern Iraq, Turkish security forces "neutralized" a PKK terrorist, who was involved in numerous attacks against Türkiye, a security source said on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

A group of terrorists on the move in northern Iraq was detected by the Turkish armed forces at the end of June, the source said on the condition of anonymity and added that the group was "neutralized" by using unmanned aerial vehicles.

It was confirmed that the "neutralized" terrorists included Zafer Akgun, codenamed Zana Govend, who was actively involved in several attacks on Turkish armed forces units in northern Iraq, the source added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.













