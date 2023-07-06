Germany arrests 7 men from Central Asia suspected of having ties to Daesh

Germany arrested seven people in North Rhine-Westphalia state on Thursday, all from Central Asian countries, on suspicion of channeling funds to a terrorist group and establishing a local militant network to carry out attacks.

The seven men, five from Tajikistan and one each from Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, are accused of funding a terrorist organization with suspected links to the Daesh terror network, according to a press release from Germany's top prosecutor's office.

"It was also closely coordinated with investigation authorities in the Netherlands where two more individuals," the Federal Prosecutor's Office said, referring to the arrest of a 29-year-old Tajik man and his Kyrgyz wife (31) earlier in the day by Dutch authorities.

The Netherlands authorities said the couple has been in the country since 2022 and is suspected of committing preparatory acts for terrorism offenses, with the man also suspected of being a member of Daesh.

German prosecutor's office said in the statement that shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine, these seven accused allegedly entered Germany together and formed a terrorist organization in late June last year, with the aim of carrying out "high-profile attacks in Germany in the spirit of Daesh."

"The suspects had already contemplated targets in Germany, scouted potential crime scenes, and attempted to procure weapons. Nevertheless, there was no tangible terrorist plot at the time of today's arrest," it added.

The group was in contact with members of the Daesh offshoot Khorasan, according to the statement.

Under the moniker "Khorasan," Daesh formed the terror group known as IS-K in June 2014, which includes Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other neighboring South and Central Asian countries.

According to media reports, IS-K head Sanaullah Ghaffari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, was killed in the northwestern Kunar province of Afghanistan in the first week of June. He was responsible for a number of deadly attacks in Afghanistan, including a suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021 that killed over 180 people. The interim Taliban administration, however, has yet to confirm his death.

On June 22, Turkish police arrested a suspected IS-K terrorist from Tajikistan in Istanbul. The Tajik government had issued an arrest warrant for Shamil Hukumatov, also known by his nom de guerre "Abu Miskin," for alleged subversive activities in the country.

















