PKK terror group’s so-called Iraq intelligence officer neutralized

Turkish intelligence forces in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, neutralized Celal Kaya, a so-called intel officer for the terrorist group PKK, a security source said on Wednesday.

Kaya, codenamed Hasan, also reportedly plotted the assassination of Turkish diplomat Osman Kose, who was "martyred" on July 17, 2019 in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Kaya operated in the northern region of the country for a significant period before he was neutralized in Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday, added the source.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Led by Kaya, who plotted attacks both in Türkiye and abroad, the terrorist PKK has been trying to collect intelligence on the Turkish Armed Forces as well as carrying out terror attacks against public officials.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.