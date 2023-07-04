 Contact Us
FETO fugitive caught at Istanbul Airport while using U.S. passport to enter Türkiye

The suspect, who was wanted for ties to bloody-minded the Fetullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), was caught at Istanbul Airport as he tried to enter the country using a US passport.

July 04,2023
Istanbul police detained Allen Brooks, who displayed suspicious behavior during passport control, and later identified him as Abdullah Uzundere. It was revealed that Uzundere had a search warrant issued against him for his involvement in an armed terrorist organization within the scope of FETÖ.

Additionally, it was discovered that the suspect had changed his name to Allen Brooks and also held US citizenship.

Following the necessary procedures at the police station, the suspect was transferred to the courthouse where he was subsequently arrested by the judicial authorities.