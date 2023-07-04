FETO fugitive caught at Istanbul Airport while using U.S. passport to enter Türkiye

The suspect, who was wanted for being a member of the bloody-minded FETÖ (Fetullahist Terrorist Organization), was apprehended at Istanbul Airport while attempting to enter the country using a US passport.



Istanbul police detained Allen Brooks, who displayed suspicious behavior during passport control, and later identified him as Abdullah Uzundere. It was revealed that Uzundere had a search warrant issued against him for his involvement in an armed terrorist organization within the scope of FETÖ.



Additionally, it was discovered that the suspect had changed his name to Allen Brooks and also held US citizenship.



Following the necessary procedures at the police station, the suspect was transferred to the courthouse where he was subsequently arrested by the judicial authorities.







