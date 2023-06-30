U.S. condemns recruitment of children by SDF/YPG but maintains a partnership with these war criminals

The condemnation of the recruitment of children by the SDF/YPG was expressed by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. However, when questioned about potential actions by the SDF and the US, no specific comments were made.

Recently, the United Nations released a report highlighting the use of child soldiers by the SDF/YPG and the kidnapping and killing of children by the YPG/PKK. In light of this, TRT News Correspondent Tuna Şanlı sought clarification from the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Pentagon.

State Department Spokesperson Miller unequivocally condemned the abduction and recruitment of children by various organizations, including the Syrian Democratic Forces and YPG/PKK.

Regarding the ongoing partnership between the United States and the SDF, Miller refrained from predicting any specific actions but reiterated the earlier condemnation, emphasizing the strong stance against the recruitment and deployment of children in any context.

Despite the repeated international reports of war crimes committed by the SDF/YPG, the US administration continues its partnership with the group.

Notably, the recruitment of children by the Syrian Democratic Forces YPG/PKK has also been documented in reports by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.



