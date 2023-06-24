Turkish security forces nab niece of FETÖ terror leader in Istanbul

Turkish security forces nabbed the niece of Fetullah Gülen, the head of the Fetullah Terror Organization (FETÖ), in Istanbul on Saturday.

Intelligence teams of the Istanbul Police nabbed Asiye Gülen and her spouse Mustafa Çamyar in the Esenyurt district, said the source on condition of anonymity.

During the operation, police seized organizational documents as well as "F" series 1 dollar banknotes, eight mobile phones, 12 SIM cards, two laptops, numerous flash drives, DVDs, and hard disks.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Türkiye accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

















