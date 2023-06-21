News Anti-terror fight Türkiye, Russia, Iran, Assad regime condemn countries for supporting 'terrorist entities' in northeastern Syria

Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime have condemned actions of countries supporting 'terrorist entities,' including 'illegitimate self-rule initiatives' in northeastern Syria.



Via a joint statement, they have rejected 'illegitimate self-rule initiatives' in Syria implemented under the pretext of fighting terrorism.



Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism, stand against 'separatist agendas' that threaten the national security of neighboring countries.







