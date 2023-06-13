Four individuals suspected of funding the terrorist group Daesh/ISIS apprehended by Turkish forces

Turkish forces arrested four suspects for allegedly sending funds to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said on Tuesday.

In a series of simultaneous operations across Istanbul, anti-terror police nabbed the suspects, found to have transferred money to the account of a Daesh/ISIS member in charge of finances in conflict zones.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.