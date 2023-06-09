2 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish authorities in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish authorities in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the terror group recruited one of them in Syria and the other in the capital of a European country.

The ministry also shared footage of the terrorists surrendering to the Turkish forces in the Claw-Lock Operation region.

The security sources said that the Turkish Armed Forces will continue to fight against terrorists until the last terrorist is "neutralized."

Terrorist PKK forces often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plan new attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



















