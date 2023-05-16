TÜRKIYE ‘NEUTRALIZES’ 2 TERRORISTS IN COUNTRYS SOUTHEAST

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted during a counterterrorism operation in the Bestler Dereler region of Şırnak province, the ministry said in a statement.

The village guard and gendarmerie took part in the operation, which was carried out with the support of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ATAK attack helicopters, the statement added.

Two gendarmes also lost their lives, and another, as well as a village guard, received injuries in the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the terrorist PKK has been known to be active in the region.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.