Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

A senior PKK/KCK terrorist was "neutralized" in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq's northern Gara region, security sources said on Wednesday.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" Muslum Urper, a so-called special forces operative of the terror group, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Urper, codenamed Soro Guyi, joined the organization in 2013 and took part in street protests in Türkiye.

The terrorist later went to Syria, where he took part in many actions against Türkiye.

Urper, who went to Iraq in 2015, was followed by the MIT for carrying weapons and ammunition in attacks against the security forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.