3 terror suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

Turkish forces nabbed three terror suspects who were trying to illegally flee to Greece from Türkiye, security sources said on Tuesday.

A total of three people were caught by Turkish border guards, including one suspected member of the PKK terror group and two members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated 2016 coup in Türkiye.

The suspects were nabbed at the forbidden military zone near the Meriç district of the northwestern Edirne province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETÖ orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



















