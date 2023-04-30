Turkish intelligence neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralized Sabri Abdullah, a senior member of the PKK/YPG terrorist group in Syria's Ayn al-Arab, security sources said on Sunday.

Abdullah, code-named Mazlum Karamok, had earlier ordered attacks on Turkish cities.

Security sources said Abdullah, whose movements were being followed by the intelligence service, was plotting terrorist attacks on MIT members, upon instructions by Fehman Huseyin-code-named Bahoz Erdal - a high-ranking member of the terrorist group.

Abdullah, who also used code names such as Mazlum Dogan, Mazlum Kobani and Mazlum Karamok at different times and regions, joined the YPG, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, in 2010.













