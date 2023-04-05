Turkish armed forces 'neutralize' dozens of terrorists in March

Türkiye "neutralized" 80 terrorists in March, the country's Interior Ministry statement said Wednesday.

While Turkish security forces captured 62 terrorists alive, nine surrendered, and nine others were killed.

Among the 80 neutralized terrorists, four were in various categories of Türkiye's wanted list, it said.

The list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange, and grey.

Turkish security forces conducted 9,596 domestic counter-terrorism operations in rural areas.

In the country's provinces, a total of 1,206 operations were carried out against the cells and collaborators of all terrorist organizations.

Security forces destroyed 43 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, while authorities confiscated 59 weapons and 41 hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, as part of the operations.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.